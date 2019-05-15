Assam HSLC and High Madrassa results declared – 3 ways to check result

The Assam ‘High School Leaving Certificate’ (HSLC) and ‘High Madrassa’ (AHM) results are declared today at 9 AM. The results are available online and in the Schools.

The Board of Secondary Education of Assam (SEBA) conducted the examination this year from February 2014 to March 2.

Candidates can check their results through three methods as facilitated by the SEBA.

Method 1: Get results on SMS

Candidates can send SMS to 57766 to get their results. The format of sending the SMS to 57766 is: SEBA19<space>’last 3 digits of Roll'<no space>’4 digits Number’.

An example SMS is ‘SEBA19 1050123’ where 105 is from their ‘Roll’ which is like X19-105 and ‘0123’ is the ‘Number’.

Method 2: Get results on SEBA websites

Candidates can check their results at SEBA’s website http://results.sebaonline.org/ and http://resultsassam.nic.in/ by entering their ‘Roll’ and ‘Number’.

Method 3: Get results of Mobile Application

Candidates can also get their results on mobile application ‘SEBA Results 2019‘ (developed by PAN India Internet Private Limited). Candidates should be alerted to not to use fake mobile applications pretending to be similar or pretending to be SEBA result provider application. All candidates should use the authorized application developed by ‘PAN India Internet Private Limited’ to check their results.