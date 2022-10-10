Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the 3 terms Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh died at the age of 82 today. Late Yadav was the founder and President of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Late Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav confirmed his death through Twitter.

Late Yadav served 3 non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Minister of Defence of the Government of India from June 01 1996 to March 19, 1998. Yadav was also a Member of the Parliament of Lok Sabha (MP) from 1996 till his death beyond the period of 2004 to 2009.

Being a Master’s Degree holder from Agra Univerisity late Yadav started his political career in 1967 as an MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) of Uttar Pradesh.