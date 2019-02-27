The Indian Army’s 56 Infantry Division, under the ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ (Goodwill) project, provided a toilet block at Khanamukh High School, Malinipur, Dhemaji of Assam.

The toilet was inaugurated on 27 February 2019 by Miss Lakhijyoti Lahon and Master Manab Saikia, the youngest students of the school. The toilets will be ‘Ek Kadam Swacchta ki Ore’ and will strengthen the nation’s stride towards ‘Swachh Bharat’.

The newly constructed toilets will facilitate students during their stay at school and assist children in learning healthy sanitation practices. A function was organized in school to motivate students to do well in studies and to develop a bond of amity & trust among locals and Army.

The school children and officials attended the function. The provision of toilets was appreciated by staff, children and their parents as a much-awaited improvement in the school’s overall educational and hygiene environment.

In a press release, the 56 Infantry Division said that it has been at the forefront for undertaking developmental projects in the area of responsibility of the Division, spreading in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The projects are aimed at developing new facilities and augmenting existing infrastructure. A number of projects have been done to develop schools by providing them furniture and upgrading their sanitation facilities.