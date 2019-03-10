Lok Sabha Election 2019 – Poll to be held from 11 April to 19 May at 7 phases

The Lok Sabha Election of India is going to be held from 11 April to 19 May for total 543 numbers of constituencies across the country, the Election Commission of India declared on Sunday vide a press note ECI/PN/23/2019.

The 17th Lok Sabha Election is scheduled to be held in total 7 phases starting from 11 April – the press note said.

The Phase-1 of the polls will be held on 11 April in 91 constituencies in 20 states. Phase-2 will be held on 18 April in 97 constituencies in 13 states. Phase-3 will be held on 23 April in 115 constituencies in 14 states. Phase-4 will be held on 29 April in 71 constituencies in 9 states. Phase-5 polls will be held on 6 May in 51 constituencies in 7 states. Phase-5 polls will be held on 12 May in 59 constituencies in 7 states. And the Phase-7 polls will be held on 19 May in 59 constituencies in 8 states.

The counting of all polls will be held on 23 May. All polls should be completed before 27 May, the press note also added.

The same press note said that the Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every polling station of all the States.