Valley of Death – 5 Indian Army personnel and 2 civilians killed in Encounter in Kashmir

By Joideep Bora
Aftermath Pulwama attack, 5 army personnel, and 2 civilians were killed in a gunbattle between the army and militants at Pinglan locality under Pulwama of Kashmir today early morning.

The killed Army personnel are Major D S Dondial, HC Save Ram and 3 Sepoy named Gulzar Mohammad, Ajay Kumar, and Hari Singh.

According to report, a joint team of Indian Army’s ’55 Rashtriya Rifles’, CRPF and ‘Special Operation Group’ launched a special operation following an input about the presence of militants in the Pinglan area of the Pulwama district.

While the security personnel tried to cordon the specific location, the militants started firing that led to another dreaded gunbattle aftermath tragic 14th February incident.

During the encounter, 2 civilians were also killed. One of the civilian killed is identified as Mustaq Ahmad.

The encounter is still going on. More details are awaited.

