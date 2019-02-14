Dreaded ‘Fidayeen attack’ in Kashmir – At least 30 CRPF personnel killed

At least 30 ‘Central Reserve Police Force’ (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district today evening when suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant launched a dread ‘fidayeen attack’ on a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying the security personnel.

The convoy was ambushed on its way to Srinagar at Latoomdode of Awantipara. The militants rammed and ‘suicide bombing vehicle’ into the convoy carrying a total of 78 vehicles. Following the blast, the militants also fired on the convoy.

According to a PTI report, 30 personnel are killed and over 20 are injured. Casualties are likely to increase more as per the report.

In a recent report, it is known that the death toll increased to 44.

CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar told PTI that the convoy was carrying about 2,500 CRPF personnel.

Kashmir police suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) behind this attack. According to the report, police suspected one Adil Ahmad of Pulwama who rammed the ‘suicide bombing vehicle’ into the convoy. Police also said that the suicide vehicle carried IED to ensure maximum casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemned this worst attack.

Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolences to the families of the CRPF personnel. In a press statement, Mrs. Gandhi said that not only their party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the soldiers.

The Indian Police Service (Central) Association also condemned the attack.

Mentionable that, after the ‘Uri attack’ in 2016, today’s attack is one of the dreaded attack launched by Kashmiri militants.