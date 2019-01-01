TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS


NATIONAL

Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan passes away

By Pradip Deka
Photo: Getty Images
796

On the first day of this year, veteran Bollywood actor and dialogue writer Kader Khan has died in a hospital in Canada. Khan died at his age of 81.

Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan confirmed the actor’s death as on December 31 evening as per Canadian time. Late Khan was suffering from prolonged illness and admitted in hospital for 4 last months. Sarfaraz also said that the last rites of the actor will be done in Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned for the death of Kader Khan and tweeted his condolences to the Khan family.

Bollywood celebrates also mourned at Kader Khan’s death.

Born on October 22, 1937, in Kabul of Afganistan, Kader Khan, a professor of Engineering (Civil) moved to Bollywood in the 1970s. In 1973, Khan made his debut in Yash Chopra’s Daag.

Late Kader Khan appeared in more than 300 films as an actor and performed the role of dialogue writer for more than 200 films. Khan bagged 3 times Filmfare awards in ‘Best Dialogue’ and ‘Best Comedian’ categories.

Continue Reading
You might also like
ARTICLES

The Legal Route and Supreme Court only hope against the controversial Citizenship…

HEADLINES

Major Setback for BJP – AGP withdraws support from coalition in Assam

INTERNATIONAL

Modi abandons Sheikh Hasina ahead of Bangladesh Polls

HEADLINES

Kalpana Lajmi dies of prolong kidney & liver diseases

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

NATIONAL

Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan passes away

By: Pradip Deka Read time: 1 min
HEADLINES Major Setback for BJP – AGP withdraws support fr…
INTERNATIONAL Modi abandons Sheikh Hasina ahead of Bangladesh Po…