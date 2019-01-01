Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan passes away

On the first day of this year, veteran Bollywood actor and dialogue writer Kader Khan has died in a hospital in Canada. Khan died at his age of 81.

Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan confirmed the actor’s death as on December 31 evening as per Canadian time. Late Khan was suffering from prolonged illness and admitted in hospital for 4 last months. Sarfaraz also said that the last rites of the actor will be done in Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned for the death of Kader Khan and tweeted his condolences to the Khan family.

Bollywood celebrates also mourned at Kader Khan’s death.

Born on October 22, 1937, in Kabul of Afganistan, Kader Khan, a professor of Engineering (Civil) moved to Bollywood in the 1970s. In 1973, Khan made his debut in Yash Chopra’s Daag.

Late Kader Khan appeared in more than 300 films as an actor and performed the role of dialogue writer for more than 200 films. Khan bagged 3 times Filmfare awards in ‘Best Dialogue’ and ‘Best Comedian’ categories.