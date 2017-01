Bollywood actor John Abraham during the golden jubilee celebration of a hospital in Mumbai, India.

Born on 17 December 1972 John Abraham is an Film Actor, Director, Producer and a Model of various brands.

John Abraham won Rajiv Gandhi Award for his achievement in Bollywood in 2006.

John Abraham promotes North East Football with his team NorthEast United FC that is owned by him and includes Footballers from North East India.