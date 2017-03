Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty interacts with the media at the promotion of a health based product launch in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty – born on June 08, 1975 – started her career as a model with advertisement agencies. In 1992, Shilpa made her Bollywood debut in film “Baazigar” of Abbas-Mastan.

In November 2009, Shilpa got married with Raj Kundra – and the duo have a son in their family. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra own Rajasthan Royals cricket team of Indian Premiere League (IPL).