Bollywood actress Vidya Balan at a magazine launch in Mumbai.

Vidya Balan is recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, five Filmfare Awards, and five Screen Awards, and was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014.

Bidya Balan pursued BA(Sociology) from St. Xavier’s College and MA from the University of Mumbai.

In 2005, she made her debut in Hindi film Parineeta.