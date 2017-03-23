Ookla defends their Speed Test Method over Jio-Aritel row

Internet Speed Test service Ookla, today shared the broad methodology it uses, defending their speed test method over accuracy and reliability of its test.

“Ookla fully stands behind the accuracy and reliability of the methodology used to designate Airtel as India’s fastest mobile network,” Ookla said in a statement.

Data accuracy and neutrality are of “utmost importance” to Ookla, the statement said, adding that the company goes to great lengths to ensure the information collected on the Internet test is “verifiably correct”.

The carrier displayed in the Speedtest Android application is based on the ‘Active Carrier’ value returned by the device. “Due to limitations of the Android platform, the ‘Active Carrier’ does not always indicate the actual data provider in the devices with multiple SIMs. In these situations, Ookla applies additional data sources and mechanisms during post processing to help determine the actual data carrier being tested,” it said.

This is the second such statement issued by Ookla in as many days to defend its position after Jio, earlier this week, said it has approached advertisement watchdog ASCI against Bharti Airtel’s claims of being “officially the fastest network”. Jio alleged that Airtel’s claims were “misleading” and done in “mala fide manner in collusion with” broadband speed tester Ookla.

“In recent days, Indian telecom company Reliance Jio has made public statements regarding Ookla, primarily that Ookla has knowingly and blatantly released misleading results about the Indian mobile market,” the Ookla statement pointed out.

Ookla said its methods allow it to determine the actual data carrier with “high degree of confidence”, overcoming the limitations posed by the Andriod platform.