BIG NEWS – Revolutionary icon Fidel Castro no more

By- Times of Assam | Published on: Saturday, November 26, 2016

Former President of Cuba, Fidel Castro died at age 90 on November 25, 2106. His death was announced by Cuban state television.

Castro ruled Cuba from 1959 to 2008 as a communist state before handing over power to his brother Raul Castro.

Fidel Castro was born on August 13, 1926.

Fidel Castro & Che Guevara

Fidel Castro & Che Guevara during Great Cuban Revolution

Fidel Castro is famous for the Cuban revolution led by him along with his brother Raul Castro and greatest Guerrilla revolutionary Che Guevara.

Castro will be remembered for his bravery of defying the power of 10 US presidents during his ruling.

