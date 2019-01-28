In a dramatic change to ‘peace-talks’ between the National Democratic Front of Boroland (Ranjan Daimary faction) and the Government of India, a special CBI court in Guwahati today convicted the outfit’s Founder Chairman Ranjan Daimary alias D.R. Nabla and 14 others in the 2008 serial bombing case.

The outfit’s Deputy Commander-in-Chief George Bodo was also convicted in the case.

The other 13 convicted are B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Nilim Daimary, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Prabhat Bodo, Jayanta Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Mridul Goyary, Mathuram Brahma and Rajen Goyary.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), filed two charge-sheets naming total 22 accused and more than 600 witnesses. Seven of the accused are absconding and two were killed. The case trial was started in 2017.

CBI Special Judge Aparesh Chakravarty convicted 15 accused under several sections of the Indian Panel Code. The court will announce the quantum of sentence on January 30.

The 2008 serial blasts that were triggered by the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) on 30 October 2008, killed 88 people and injured more than 450 people. A total of 18 bombs were triggered on the day in Guwahati, Barpeta Road, Bongaigaon, and Kokrajhar.