Assam 2008 Serial Blast case – NDFB Founder Ranjan Daimary gets life imprisonment

The Special CBI Court of Guwahati today sentenced life imprisonment to National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) Founder Chairman Ranjan Daimary and 9 others in connection with October 2008 serial bombing case.

The CBI court – earlier on 28th January – convicted Mr. Daimary and 13 others in the case. The court, however, acquitted one accused named Nilim Daimary alias Mridul Goyari.

The then Deputy Commander of the NDFB George Bodo is also in the list of the 10 got life-term imprisonment.

The Public Prosecutor appealed the death penalty for the convicts.

Out of total 14 convicts, 4 have served their sentence in their judicial custody already.

The CBI filed charge-sheets against total 22 people, out of which 15 faced this trial. Three of those accused named Binthilang, Uttam Swargiar, and Tensu Narzary are killed by the security forces. Another 3 are still absconding.

Out of the 3 absconding accused, most dreaded G Bidai alias Bishnu Goyari is still active in the hardliner faction of the NDFB. The other two abscondings are Ganes Boro and Jitu Daimary.

On 30 October 2008, the NDFB triggered total 18 bombs in several places of the state that took 88 lives and injured more than 450 people.

The NDFB split into two factions as NDFB(Progressive) and NDFB(Ranjan Daimary) in 2008 as Ranjan Daimary’s involvement was eastablished in October serial blast case. The NDFB(P) faction is led by B Sungthagra alias Dhiren Boro. Later in 2012, when Ranjan daimary faction made an agreement for ‘peace-talk’, B Saoraigwra split up the outfit into another faction that is still active in militancy.

The National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was founded under the leadership of Ranjan Daimary in 1986. Initially, the outfit was named as ‘Boro Security Force’.

Ranjan Daimary, an MA in Political Science, was known as a polite and socially active youth in his initial days of militancy.