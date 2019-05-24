Assam Higher Secondary (HS) results to be declared tomorrow – How to check online

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) results to be declared tomorrow morning.

The AHSEC stated in their official notification that the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) examination will be available from 9 AM through online and at the centers.

Candidates will be able to check their results on AHSEC’s official website http://ahsec.nic.in.

Candidates also can check their results through SMS by sending messages to 56263.

The SMS should be sent to 56263 as – ‘ASSAM12 ROLL+NO’ – eliminating the code and hyphen in Roll but keeping the digits. For example, if a candidate’s Roll is A14-056 and the Number is 0187 then the candidate will have to send an SMS to 56263 as – ‘ASSAM12 0560187’ – that is the digits in Roll and Number without any space.

The examinations were held from February 12 to March 14.

The results will be available at the Higher Secondary schools and colleges also.