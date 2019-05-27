Alleged goons led by local BJP leader on Monday afternoon vandalized a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office at Baksirhat in Cooch Behar of West Bengal. Local and National media reported.

The goons, alleged to be BJP members, forcibly entered the locked TMC office, and alleged that the office had in store a cache of arms and ammunition.

After entering the office, the BJP members informed that the in the office they found a sack which contained hand-made explosives and alleged that these explosives were brought in to carry out attacks on BJP members.

West Bengal police later intervened and brought the situations under control.

Aftermath, tension prevails in the Assam-West Bengal border areas.