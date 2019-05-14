Assam HSLC results to be declared tomorrow – How to check SEBA results online

The Assam HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and AHM (Assam High Madrassa) Examination results to be declared tomorrow morning at 9 AM.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) in their official notification stated that the results of HSLC and AHM will be available from 9 AM through online, SMS service and SEBA’s mobile application.

Candidates will be able to check their results at SEBA’s official website http://results.sebaonline.org/ from 9 AM tomorrow.

The examination was conducted from February 14 to March 2 this year.

Candidates can check their results through SMS by sending message to 57766. The SMS should be sent to 57766 as – ‘SEBA19 ROLL+NO’ – eliminating the code and hyphen in Roll but keeping the digits. If a candidate’s Roll is B21-178 and the Number is 0105 then the candidate will have to send an SMS to 57766 as – ‘SEBA19 1780105’ – that is the digits in Roll and Number without any space.

The results will be available on SEBA authorized websites http://results.sebaonline.org/ and http://resultsassam.nic.in/.

Furthermore, the results and Marks Sheets will be available at the schools on a compact disc (CD). All the ‘Authority in Charge’ of HSLC and AHM examination centers will be facilitated with such ‘compact disc’ by the district office of the ‘Inspector of Schools’ by 7 AM. The ‘Institutional Head’ of all HSLC and AHM controlled schools are notified to collect the copy of the ‘compact disc’ from the Examination Center’s Authority before 11 AM.