BJP veteran Arun Jaitley passes away

Senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) today. AIIMS authorities confirmed his death at 12:02 PM.

Jaitley was 66 at the time of his demise.

Arun Jaitley was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the AIIMS earlier this month after he was suffering from restlessness and breathing issues. Jaitley was kept on life support at the hospital.

Prior to this condition, Jaitley was undergone for a kidney transplant at the AIIMS in 2018.

Arun Jaitley served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs for the period from 2014 to 2019.

Born on December 28, 1952, Arun Jaitley graduated in Commerce from New Delhi’s ‘Shri Ram College’ in 1973 and obtained LLB degree from the ‘Faculty of Law’ under Delhi University in 1977.

Before beginning his Political life in 1999 as ‘Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting’, Arun Jaitley served as a lawyer in late 80s. Jaitley stopped his legal career in 2009.