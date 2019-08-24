Sri Lanka ends ‘Emergency’ after 4 months following ‘Easter Attack’

The government of Sri Lanka has announced ‘official end of emergency rule’ that was imposed aftermath the ‘Easter terror attack’ on April 21 of this year. More than 250 people were killed in blasts targeted 3 hotels and 3 churches in the country.

Following the attack, ’emergency’ was declared by President of Sri Lanka Mathripala Srisena on April 22.

News agency ANI reported that Sri Lanka’s Presidential office has confirmed on Thursday about the end of ’emergency rule’ as the President had not extended it for another term.

Sri Lankan authorities said that all people responsible for the attacks are arrested and killed.