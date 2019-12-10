As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB in short) passed in ‘Lok Sabha’ on December 9, 2019, by 311/80 votes despite a massive protest against the controversial bill, now Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan must admit that they are practicing ‘religious persecution’.

Tabled by the Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah, the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 will allow citizenship to six non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014.

A tweet by the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman clearly reads that the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 will provide citizenship to those who fled from ‘persecution’.

Lok Sabha passes 311:80 the #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 which will provide citizenship for minorities who flee persecution. Clear and convincing arguments given by Home Minister @AmitShah. Thanking @PMO @narendramodi for correcting the wrongs of #NehruLiaquatPact. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 10, 2019

The six non-Muslim communities include Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, and Buddhists who faced ‘religious persecution’ in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will enjoy the benefits of Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, as per a report by ‘The Wire’, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) expressed security as the bill would provide ‘scope to infiltrators’ and it would be a concern of National Security.

As the bill reads strictly big ‘NO’ to Muslims from the neighboring three countries, it also puts a serious allegation against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Excerpt from the Parliamentary debate in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 has thrown serious allegation of practicing ‘religious persecution’ by Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Now it’s up to the governments of the three neighboring countries, whether they will accept the allegation on practicing ‘religious persecution’ or seek a ‘UN intervene’. Specially, where the Narendra Modi led Indian government and Sheikh Hasina led Bangladeshi government is sharing a ‘friendly neighbor’ understanding, the allegation of practicing ‘religious persecution’ becomes a burden on Sheikh Hasina, who always advocating about ‘peaceful Bangladesh’ in international forums.