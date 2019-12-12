TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS

HEADLINES

Citizenship Amendment Bill Protest – Top 6 updates on Assam

By Times of Assam Bureau
Photo: ANI
474

As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 clears upper parliament floor test too, the BJP members are celebrating while Assam and Tripura are burning amidst protests against the unconstitutional bill.

While most of the national media are playing like “government’s pet”, there are reports that must be known by every Indian citizen. It is not about Assam or Tripura only, even several notable figures across the country are protesting against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

The Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of the state, including Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Sivsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat and Lakhimpur from the evening 07:00 PM yesterday. The Internet suspension was ordered and signed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Assam under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 with Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rule, 2017.

Army deployed in Guwahati and Tinsukia

The central home ministry has deployed an extra 5000 army personal to control the “Citizenship Amendment Bill protest”. Curfew is imposed on Guwahati from yesterday evening and the army is flag marching in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

In-Charge DGP is appointed as full-tem DGP

The DGP(in-charge) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been appointed as the full term DGP of Assam on December 11, 2019. Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, a 1988 batch IPS cadre of Assam-Meghalaya, was empaneled as the Additional Director General (ADG) level on June 13, 2018, by the Ministry of Home Affairs vide notice no I-28017/02/2017-IPS-IV.

NIA IGP G P Singh sent back to Assam

The IGP of NIA Gyanendra Pratap Singh (G P Singh) has been sent back to Assam by the central home ministry. G P Singh, a 1991 batch IPS cadre of Assam-Meghalaya, was serving as IGP in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation. Mr. Singh has been sent back to the state with special power to control the “Law & Order”.

ULFA(I) Supremo Paresh Asom backs people’s protest

The Chief-of-the-Staff (CS) of United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah has warned Assam police to not to harm any civic protester. In telephonic calls to the state’s TV channels, Paresh Asom also warned the state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and said that the outfit ULFA(I) will take action against the police if any single protester is harmed by the police.

The public gathers in Latasil, Zubeen Garg leads protest, Police in action

Defying curfew, the public in Guwahati gathers to protest against the “Citizenship Amendment Bill” in the Latashil playground near the Gauhati High Court. Almost all singers, film actors, veterans and thousands of people are heading towards the Latashil playground, defying police blockade. Singer Zubeen Garg called for the protest in Latashil, while All Assam Student Union and almost all organizations joined hands with his call for the protest against the “unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019”.

Apart from all Colleges and Universities in Assam, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gauhati students also came in protest against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

 

অসমক ভাল পালোঁ গোঁৱাৰৰ দৰে, বিশ্বব্ৰহ্মাণ্ডক মোৰ নমস্কাৰ ৷

Peace march against #CAB outside at #IITGuwahati

Posted by Sanjib Saikia on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

As per state television channels’ visual, the police are in action against the protesters with “Lathi Charge”, “Tear Gas” and “Rubber bullet”.

You might also like
Dainik JanambhumiDrishti Rajkhowa

Drishti Rajkhowa – ‘No surrender’, ‘Man in mission’ to…

Assam policeSivasagar blast

2 killed in Sivasagar grenade attack – ULFA(I) at race of power show

AssamJyotisman Asom

Newspaper claims Rebati Phukan as ULFA(I) General Secretary – ULFA(I) refutes

IndiaIsak Sumi

Internal conflicts with NSCN(K) over lateral-talk with Indian Government

ChinaFake News

News of Paresh Baruah’s death is Fake

Anup ChetiaDrishti Rajkhowa

Speculations of Rebati Phukan’s kidnapping – Probable clash between…

Drishti RajkhowaGNLA

BIG NEWS : GNLA C-in-C Sohan D Shira killed in Encounter

Dr Mukul HazarikaMukul Mahant

Mukul Mahant passes away

Arup BorboraGauhati High Court

Zubeen Garg gets 3 months Jail for torturing Juvenile – Be gentleman

Paresh AsomParesh Baruah

Stick to your Pretentious Religion-ULFA[I] CS Paresh Asom to Ravi Shankar

Abhizeet AsomArunodoy Asom

ULFA[I] coverts recruitment and fund collection – Jorhat is new Hub

Dima HasaoNC Hills Scam

Dima Hasao 1000 Crore Scam – NIA Court to sentence on total 15 convicts

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

HEADLINES

Citizenship Amendment Bill Protest – Top 6 updates on Assam

By: Times of Assam Bureau Read time: 3 min
HEADLINES Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) – A serious…