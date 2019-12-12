As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 clears upper parliament floor test too, the BJP members are celebrating while Assam and Tripura are burning amidst protests against the unconstitutional bill.

While most of the national media are playing like “government’s pet”, there are reports that must be known by every Indian citizen. It is not about Assam or Tripura only, even several notable figures across the country are protesting against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

The Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of the state, including Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Sivsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat and Lakhimpur from the evening 07:00 PM yesterday. The Internet suspension was ordered and signed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Assam under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 with Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rule, 2017.

Army deployed in Guwahati and Tinsukia

The central home ministry has deployed an extra 5000 army personal to control the “Citizenship Amendment Bill protest”. Curfew is imposed on Guwahati from yesterday evening and the army is flag marching in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

In-Charge DGP is appointed as full-tem DGP

The DGP(in-charge) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been appointed as the full term DGP of Assam on December 11, 2019. Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, a 1988 batch IPS cadre of Assam-Meghalaya, was empaneled as the Additional Director General (ADG) level on June 13, 2018, by the Ministry of Home Affairs vide notice no I-28017/02/2017-IPS-IV.

NIA IGP G P Singh sent back to Assam

The IGP of NIA Gyanendra Pratap Singh (G P Singh) has been sent back to Assam by the central home ministry. G P Singh, a 1991 batch IPS cadre of Assam-Meghalaya, was serving as IGP in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation. Mr. Singh has been sent back to the state with special power to control the “Law & Order”.

ULFA(I) Supremo Paresh Asom backs people’s protest

The Chief-of-the-Staff (CS) of United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah has warned Assam police to not to harm any civic protester. In telephonic calls to the state’s TV channels, Paresh Asom also warned the state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and said that the outfit ULFA(I) will take action against the police if any single protester is harmed by the police.

The public gathers in Latasil, Zubeen Garg leads protest, Police in action

Defying curfew, the public in Guwahati gathers to protest against the “Citizenship Amendment Bill” in the Latashil playground near the Gauhati High Court. Almost all singers, film actors, veterans and thousands of people are heading towards the Latashil playground, defying police blockade. Singer Zubeen Garg called for the protest in Latashil, while All Assam Student Union and almost all organizations joined hands with his call for the protest against the “unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019”.

Apart from all Colleges and Universities in Assam, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gauhati students also came in protest against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

অসমক ভাল পালোঁ গোঁৱাৰৰ দৰে, বিশ্বব্ৰহ্মাণ্ডক মোৰ নমস্কাৰ ৷ Peace march against #CAB outside at #IITGuwahati Posted by Sanjib Saikia on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

As per state television channels’ visual, the police are in action against the protesters with “Lathi Charge”, “Tear Gas” and “Rubber bullet”.