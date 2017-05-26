Counter-Insurgency mastermind KPS Gill passes away at 82

Ex DGP of Punjab Kanwar Pal Singh Gill – known as KPS Gill – known for dominating militancy in Punjab – passed away following cardiac arrest in Delhi on May 25, 2017 afternoon. He was 82 years old at the time of death.

Gill was suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease and was admitted in Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi.

KPS Gill received India’s fourth-highest civilian honour “Padma Shri award” in 1989.

KPS Gill, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer of 1958 batch, was appointed in Assam in 1960s and served Assam police till 1988 before he was promoted as DF of Punjab from 1988 to 1990. Gill retired in 1995. After retirement, in 1996 Gill was appointed as Security Advisor by the then state Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

KPS Gill was publicly accused of killing of Khargeswar Talukdar at the time of “Assam Movement”, on December 10, 1979 and mastermind of most ever notorious “Secret Killing” in Assam from 1997 to 2000.