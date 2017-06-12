SS Khaplang’s funeral to be held today at Taka

The funeral of NSCN(K) Chairman SS Khaplang to be held on today at the outfit’s Council Headquarter at Taka, Myanmar. Khaplang was passed away on June 09, 2017 at the age of 77.

Talking to Times of Assam, Isak Sumi of NSCN(K) said that the funeral will be held at their CHQ today in the presence of all the leaders of UNLF(WESA).

When asked about the successor of SS Khaplang, Sumi said that no official decision has been ruled out and whatever published in the media is just based on their own assumptions.

It is reported that more than 50,000 Naga people from several parts of India and Myanmar are heading for their Baba’s funeral.