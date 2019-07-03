Dhemaji Blast verdict to be delivered tomorrow

The verdict of Dhemaji blast in 2004 to be pronounced tomorrow by the court of Dhemaji District & Session Judges.

Earlier on June 20, the verdict was postponed due to the sudden death of defense counsel Ghanasyam Lahan. Lahan died in a mysterious road accident at night of 19 June.

18 people, mostly children, were killed and 40 others injured in a PTD (Programmable Time Device) bomb planted near the Dhemaji College gate by the militant outfit ULFA.

A total of 15 accused were convicted under sections 120/120B/121A/122/302/326 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused are, namely Jatin Duwori alias Rongmon, Lila khan alias Lila Gogoi, Dipanjoli Gohain, Muhi Hendique, Prasanta Bhuyan, Mohan Chutiya, Chandrakanta Gogoi, Hemen alias Binod, Gobin Kalita, Joychandra Chutiya, Apsara Baruah, Joya Chutiya, Jiten Chutiya alias Jonti, Min Baruah and Rasid Bharali.

Mentionable that accused Rashid Bharali was arrested twice after the incident, but was able to get out of the jail taking advantage of the bail.

More to mention that, in 2006, arrested ULFA’s the then 28th Battalion Commander Mrinal Hazarika alias Plaban Phukan admitted before the police that ULFA Supremo Paresh Baruah ordered him to blast at several parade grounds on 15th August 2004. Though, Mrinal Hazarika’s name was not included in the chargesheet.

For the last fifteen years, the families of the victims have been waiting for justice and are now eagerly waiting for the verdict to be delivered tomorrow.