Dima Hasao 1000 Crore Scam – NIA Court to sentence on total 15 convicts

The Special Court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) will sentence the quantum of punishment to all 15 convicts today on May, 23, 2017.

The special court on yesterday, May 22, 2017, found all the accused guilty and convicted in the Rs 1000 Crore scam in Dima Hasao district, earlier called as North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council. The convits are Jewel Garlosa, Niranjan Hojai, Mohit Hojai, R H Khan, Jayanta Kumar Ghosh, Karuna Saikia, Sandip Ghosh, Debashish Bhattacharyya, Jibangshu Paul, Vanlal Chana, Malsawm Kimi, Phojendra Hojai, Golon Daulagupu, Babul Kemprai and Partha Warisa.

Jewel Garlosa was the Chairman of militant outfit DHD (J) and Niranjan Hojai was its Commander-in-Chief. The duo was granted an interim bail by the Gauhati High Court in 2011, on condition that they would take part in peace talks with the government.

Another accused in the case, Samir Ahmed, has served five years of imprisonment that was sentenced by the NIA special court and later freed after serving the conviction.

Earlier in June, 2009, the NIA followed up two cases in connection of corruption and terror-funding that were registered by Assam Police. The cases were handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the agency registered two separate cases.

During investigation, the NIA recovered some of scammed money from the accused and some weapons, including five M-16 rifles and one Beretta 9mm pistol.

The chief of the NIA (Guwahati branch), Debojit Hazarika, said the sepcial court convicted 13 accused in NIA case number RC-01/2009 and the other two in case number RC-02/2009.