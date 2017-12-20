Mukul Mahant passes away

Noted Engineer cum Economic planner Mukul Mahant, popularly known as Mike Mahant passed away today on December 20, 2017. He was 81 at the time of death.

Late Mahanta was Chief Member of People’s Consultive Group(PCG) formed by ULFA in 2005 to initiate the talk process as the mediator between the Government of India and the outfit.

Being an IIT(Kharagpur) alumni of 60s, Mahant served as an Architect & Engineer in Canada for two decades before he returned to Assam.

From 1984 Mukul Mahant started living in Mathgharia of Guwahati. Since then he got involved in the eco-political development of Assam. Late Mahant was the eco-scientific mentor of late Journalist Parag Kumar Das.

Inspired by late Parag Kumar Das, Mukul Mahant wrote a book named “Swatantra Asomor Orthoniti”(Economics of Independent Assam) which was published by late Parag Kumar Das’ publication Udangshri Prakashan. Later Parag Kumar Das revamped the idea of the book and he himself compiled his last book as “Swadhin Asomor Orthoniti” in 1995.

Also read: I was restricted to talk with Manmohan Singh- Mukul Mahant

Mahant was the pioneer of Modern Bamboo Furniture & Engineering, Affordable Housing – that are popular in several countries.

Late Mahanta also represented ULFA in Geneva along with Dr. Mukul Hazarika(currently Chairman of ULFA[I]) in the late 90s.

Mukul Mahant was eldest amongst their five brothers after Prof Shashi Mahanta and including Chandan Mahanta(living in the USA), late Dr. Ranen Mahanta and Tapan Mahanta.