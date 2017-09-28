Indian Army rebuts NSCN(K)’s claim over gunbattle of September 27, 2017

Indian Army’s Public Relation Officer(Defence) Guwahati and Shillong Lt Col Suneet Newton have claimed REBUTTAL of the news about the gunbattle between NSCN (K) and the Army, published by Times of Assam earlier on September 27, 2017.

Speaking to Times of Assam Chief Editor, Mr. Newton said that whatever is claimed by NSCN(K) is just one-sided and it is unfair to publish without taking input from another side too.

In a quick press release sent to Times of Assam, the PRO(Defence) Lt Colonel Suneet Newton said the news about 3 army personnel’s death is totally false and misleading.

Bellow is the unedited and complete content of the press release sent to Times of Assam by PRO(Defence):