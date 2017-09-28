Indian Army rebuts NSCN(K)’s claim over gunbattle of September 27, 2017

Indian Army’s Public Relation Officer(Defence) Guwahati and Shillong Lt Col Suneet Newton have claimed REBUTTAL of the news about the gunbattle between NSCN (K) and the Army, published by Times of Assam earlier on September 27, 2017.
Speaking to Times of Assam Chief Editor, Mr. Newton said that whatever is claimed by NSCN(K) is just one-sided and it is unfair to publish without taking input from another side too.
In a quick press release sent to Times of Assam, the PRO(Defence) Lt Colonel Suneet Newton said the news about 3 army personnel’s death is totally false and misleading.
Bellow is the unedited and complete content of the press release sent to Times of Assam by PRO(Defence):
REBUTTAL FOR FALSE AND MISLEADING REPORTING ON THE NEWS ARTICLE ‘3 INDIAN ARMY KILLED SEVERAL OTHERS INJURED IN AMBUSH BY NSCN(K)’ PUBLISHED IN TIMES OF ASSAM ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2017REBUTTAL FOR FALSE AND MISLEADING REPORTING ON THE NEWS ARTICLE ‘3 INDIAN ARMY KILLED SEVERAL OTHERS INJURED IN AMBUSH BY NSCN(K)’ PUBLISHED IN TIMES OF ASSAM ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2017
1. Please refer news article ‘3 Indian Army Killed Several Others Injured in Ambush by NSCN (K)’ Published in Times of Assam on 27 September 2017.
2. The above article is hereby rebutted for being factually incorrect, misleading and devoid of facts. It is observed that the contents of the article have been picked up straight from the lies posted by Mr Isac Sumi on his facebook profile. It has to be understood that Mr Isac Sumi, is a proclaimed offender with serious charges to include waging war against the Union of India. The organization which he represents the NSCN (K) has been designated as terrorist organisation in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. It is pertinent to note that such organizations try to gain mileage and create fear in the minds of people by such malicious propaganda.
3. The actual facts of the incident have been given in the three tweets of HQ Eastern Command between 1400h and 1500h on 27 Sep 17. This covers the contours and results of the operations. It has also to be understood that if at all Indian Army suffers any casualties in the line of duty it does not have the ethos of hiding them, rather the martyred are given the respect entitled to them.
4. It is requested that such articles should not be published without ascertaining facts, as it only demonstrates the intent to cause sensationalism, malign and tarnish the image of your own Indian Army and above all give unfair mileage to terrorist organizations like NSCN(K). The newspaper is requested to exercise adequate editorial oversight. 5. It is also requested that queries on Army related issues should be directed to the PRO (Defence) or other Army authorities available for timely and correct response. Reports relating to Indian Army may only be published after due verification, lest they result in misinformation. 6. Please publish the rebuttal in your news portal, attached to this email.
JAI HIND
Lt Col Suneet Newton
Public Relation Officer (Defence) Guwahati/Shillong
Mobile Number : +918811089191 & +918136086619
Email ID: prodefgau@gmail.com