‘Knights Martial Arts Academy’ of Nagaon laurels in 9th National Vovinam championship

Players of ‘Knights Martial Arts Academy’ of Nagaon district brought laurels to the State by bagging 6 Gold, 19 Silver & 22 bronze medals in 9th National Vovinam(Vietnamese martial arts) Championship 2019, held from 1st July to 5th July at Bhogeswari Phukannoni Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.

A total of 41 players from the Academy has participated, representing Assam and performed their skills in martial arts.

Debangana Bhuyan Borah, Mallika Das, Sneha Borkakoti, Kamal Borah, Ivana Sharma, and Anurag Laskar bagged gold medals while another 29 players of the academy bagged Silver & Bronze respectively. Mallika Das was selected as ‘BEST FIGHTER’ in the Girls’ category.

All the players are being trained under Master Mintu Goswami and Master Mrinal Mahanta of Knights Martial Arts Academy.

Master Mintu Goswami was awarded ‘3rd degree Black belt’, Master Mrinal Mahanta with ‘2nd degree Black Belt’ and Master Rinkumoni Hazarika was with ‘1st degree Black Belt’ during the tournament.

Grand Master Dr. Vishnu Sahai, the President of ‘Vovinam Association of India’ presented their Certificates.