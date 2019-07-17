Verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav to be announced today

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN), will announce its verdict on a petition filed by India challenging the ‘death penalty’ of Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced by a military court of Pakistan.

The announcement of the verdict is timed at 06:30 PM by the Indian Standard Time (IST) and 3 PM of local time. IJC’s President A Ahmed Yusuf will read the verdict.

The ICJ’s court at The Hague in the Netherlands reserved the verdict in February after hearing arguments by India and Pakistan.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a Naval officer of the Indian Army, was arrested by Pakistani army 3 years back on March 03, 2016 in Pakistan’s militancy-hit area Balochistan. On March 25, Indian authorities were notified by Pakistan about Jadav’s arrest. Aftermath, he was sentenced to death for ‘terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi’ on April 10, 2017, in a Trial by Pakistan’s ‘Field General Court Martial’ (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

Immediately after Pakistan’s decision on Kulbhushan Jadav, India moved to the United Nations (UN) and accused Pakistan of violation of ‘Vienna Convention on Consular Relations’. India, further argued that Jadhav is an ex-Naval officer and he was kidnapped by the Pakistani army.

In response to India’s claim, Pakistan released Kulbhushan Jadhav’s confession video and his Indian Passport that was seized at the time of his arrest.

On November 20, 2018, the then External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj sought diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Yadav.

Though there are several outcries are there in both countries, it cannot be assessed what decision will be delivered by the International Court of Justice at The Hague today.