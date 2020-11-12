TIMES OF ASSAM
Media briefing on Drishti Rajkhowa and 4 others’ surrender

By Joideep Bora
The media briefing on the issue of surrender of ULFA [I] deputy Commander-in-Chief Drishti Rajkhowa alias Manoj Rabha and the other 4 cadres will be held today at Red Horns Division’s Auditorium (Rangia) of the Indian Army.

Journalists and media personals are requested to be present at the place by 03:30 PM.

The General officer commanding (GOC) of Red Red Horns Division’s Auditorium (Rangia), the IGB (Special Branch) of Assam Police, and the IGB (Special Branch) of Meghalaya will give a media briefing on the issue of the recent surrender.

There is no such clarification received from the authority if Drishti Rajkhowa and his 4 cadres will be brought there or not.

