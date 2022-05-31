Singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) died in Kolkata after performing a concert

Singer and Musician KK, real name Krishnakumar Kunnath, died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, after performing a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was 53 at the time of his death.

KK, after the concert, returned to the hotel in Esplanade and collapsed. He was taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), but the Doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Born in a Malayali family, KK sang in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali, and Marathi languages. KK made his singing career debut in Bollywood with the songs “College Ke Saathi” and “Hello Doctor” directed by noted musician A R Rahman for the “Duniya Dilwalon Ki” movie.

Following that, KK became popular for the song “Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan” in the Maachis (1996) movie. In 1999, KK became famous for the song “Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Ko” in the superhit movie “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from these, KK performed his best in many other Bollywood movie songs, including the “Devdas” movie and the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” movie.

KK is survived by his wife and a son and daughter.

The nation mourns KK’s sudden death.