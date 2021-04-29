TIMES OF ASSAM
ULFA[I] leader Dipen Saud alias Ramen Nath killed in encounter

By Times of Assam Bureau
﻿ULFA[Inedpendent] leader Dipen Saud alias Ramen Nath alias Jishnu Assam was killed in an encounter with Police in Bongaigaon district today morning.

Another cadre named Padum Rai is detained from the spot.

It is to be mentioned that, late Dipen Saud was appointed as the Commander-in-charge of the outfit’s Western Command after the outfit’s dreaded deputy Commander Drishti Asom alias Drishti Rajkhowa alias Manoj Rabha abandoned the outfit with permission of Paresh Baruah.

Assam Police DGP briefed about the encounter in his Twitter handle.

