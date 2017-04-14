US drops non-nuclear MOAB on Afghan IS base

The US military dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb GBU-43 with 11 tons of TNT on a series of caves an Islamic State complex in Afghanistan, on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

According to US military sources, an MC-130 aircraft carried out and dropped the bomb, under operation command by Air Force Special Operations Command.

The strike occurred in Achin District of the country at about 7:32PM of Afghanistan local time.

Till now there is no report of asualties is recieved.

General John W. Nicholson – Commander of US Forces at Afghanistan said, “the strike was targeted to hit ISIS base at Daesh tunnel complex in Achin district.”

General Nicholson also stated that US force took serious pre-caution to avoid civilian casualties in this strike.

The GBU-43, Massive Ordinance Air Blast Bomb, – is also named as ‘Mother Of All Bombs’, and is 21,000 pounds total weight GPS-guided munition.