Ali Khamenei Buried as successor remains out of sight

Iran’s former Supreme leader Ali Khamenei buried amid Fresh US-Iran Fighting. Khamenei was buried Friday in his home city of Mashhad, state media said early on Friday, after huge crowds gathered ​for his funeral with his son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei still hidden from public view.

Ali Khamenei was killed in the first strikes of the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The U.S. and Iran agreed to a truce last month which didn’t last longer.

Khamenei’s flag-covered coffin was carried aloft into the shrine of Imam Reza in his home city of Mashhad in eastern Iran as a sea of people waited outside and listened to prayers. Black-clad mourners pressed close behind, waving Iranian flags, photographs of the late Khamenei and red placards with revolutionary slogans. The “body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution was buried in the memorial hall of the shrine of Imam Reza,” state broadcaster IRIB reported. The official IRNA news agency reported that the burials of Khamenei and four family members killed alongside him were completed.

Ali Khamenei was appointed supreme leader in 1989, a decade after the ​Islamic revolution, and over the decades he consolidated political, economic and military power in his office.

As crowds jostled in Mashhad awaiting Khamenei’s funeral cortege, the ​crowd chanted slogans demanding revenge on U.S. President Donald Trump for his killing. “I swear by the blood of the supreme leader, Trump, we will kill you!” they shouted, with women holding up placards reading “Kill ​Trump”.