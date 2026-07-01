Oppo Reno16 Pro – Price, Specification and Review

Oppo has globally launched the Reno16 Series, including the Reno16, Reno16 Pro and Reno16C. All three phones run ColorOS 16, carry an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance, and support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO’s new Bubble wireless display accessory is also headed to India, adding a unique hardware companion to the lineup.

The regular Oppo Reno16 is a 6.32-inch 1.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, triple 50MP cameras with LED flash on the back, 50MP front camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability.

The price of the Reno16 series is expected to be between ₹47,999 to ₹74,000 in India.

The Reno16 Pro has 151.2×72.4×8.2mm, 188g; glass front, aluminum frame, glass back or composite plastic back; IP68/IP69K dust-tight and water-resistant body with a display of 6.32″ AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 3840Hz PWM, HDR10+, 600 nits, 1800 nits, 3600 nits, 1216x2640px resolution, 19.54:9 aspect ratio, 460ppi. The RAM is 12GB and 16GB with storage of 256GB and 512GB. With ColorOS 16, the phone comes with a 200 MP primary rear camera, 50MP Telephoto camera and 50MP Ultra wide angle camera with 50MP front camera. The rear and front cameras are both capable of recording 4K video at 30/60fps. With 5G connectivity, the Reno16 Pro features eSIM facilities.

As the series is expected to be launched in India on July 2, 2026, reviews will be available after the arrival of the phone on the market.