Myanmar releases jailed Reuters Journalists

Reuters Journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo has been released as ‘an official pardon’ by President Win Myint on Tuesday.

The President’s office said in a statement that the government will release 6520 prisoners as ‘an official pardon’.

The duo was arrested in December 2017 and was convicted on September 3, 2018, under the country’s ‘Official Secrets Act’ and was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment.

Wa Lone (33 years old) and Kyaw Soe Oo (29 years old) were nabbed by Myanmar police while they were working on a report on ‘ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya’.

Both the journalists were named in TIME magazine’s ‘person of the year‘ in 2018. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo also appeared in the TIME magazine cover picture in December 2018.

In April 2019, Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone won the ‘Pulitzer Prize 2019‘ for ‘International Reporting’ for exposing ‘ethnic cleansing’ by the Myanmar Govt Army and Buddhist villagers. Their report was published on February 8, 2018, by Reuters (read here).

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler welcomed the release of the two journalists.

The United Nations and the US embassy also welcomed their release.