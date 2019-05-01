May Day observed in Sivasagar

Assam State Agricultural Labour Union observed the International Labour Day at Tifuk Tea Estate of Amguri of Sivasagar with a day-long programme today.

On this occasion, a colorful cultural procession also took out, where over thousands of local peoples participated.

A public meeting was also held where National Executive Council member of CPI Kanak Gogoi, state secretary of Axom Krikhok Shormik Sangha Padmeshwar Gogoi, ex. principal and social worker Atul Gogoi etc. were present along with other dignitaries and they focused on the rights of labors and importance the role of International Labour Day.