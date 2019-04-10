TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS


ELECTION 2019NATIONAL

Election 2019 : Pakistan wants BJP to win, Modi to be Prime Minister again

By Times of Assam Bureau
1,269

A day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has stated that there is a better chance of peace talks with India if his counterpart Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general elections in India.

“It is vital for Pakistan to have peaceful ties with its neighbors, Afghanistan, India and Iran if it was to have the kind of economy needed to pull 100 million people out of poverty,” Imran Khan remarked. “If the next Indian government is led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right,” the prime minister stated to foreign journalists in an interview yesterday.

Imran Khan further stated that since BJP is a right-wing party, it was better positioned to have a settlement on Kashmir could be reached, adding that the Kashmir issue was a political issue and could not be solved with the military.

Khan lamented that in current India, there is a growing alienation of Indian Muslims who are worried by extreme nationalism. He added that Modi, and likewise the like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is electioneering based on fear and nationalist feeling.

On the other hands, Imran reiterated that Islamabad was committed to acting against all militant groups in the country and that the government had the full support of the army for the programme.

Pakistan showing interest in BJP’s win is going to be an interesting point in elections and the opposition may use this to their advantage in upcoming poll campaigns.

Continue Reading
You might also like
OP-ED

No Modi, no Rahul Gandhi – Can Indians think about Globally reputed figure?

FACT CHECK

Fact Check – Actress cum Model Koena Mitra tweets ‘Jinnah and Rahul…

ELECTION 2019

Another abusive tweet by BJP MP candidate Tejasvi Surya spotted

NATIONAL

Twitter India trends with #GobackModi & #GoBackSadistModi hashtags

NATIONAL

Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan passes away

NATIONAL

BJP faces major defeat in assembly elections of 4 states

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

ELECTION 2019

Election 2019 : Pakistan wants BJP to win, Modi to be Prime Minister again

By: Times of Assam Bureau Read time: 1 min
ELECTION 2019 No Modi, no Rahul Gandhi – Can Indians think…