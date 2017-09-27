3 Indian Army killed, Several other injured in ambush by NSCN(K)

By: Anirban Kalita | Published on: September 27, 2017

At least 3 Indian Army personnel killed and several others injured in a gunfight between Army and mobile unit of NSCN(K) in Lankhu village of Myanmar, today on September 27, 2017.

3 Indian Army killed by NSCN(K)

The incident took place in Indo-Myanmar border at 3 AM. There is also input that the encounter continuing till 9-10 AM.

The encounter happened while Indian Army tried to sneak in Langkhu village of Myanmar from Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Langkhu village is located inside Myanmar and 10-15 KM away from the Indo-Myanmar border. The are is NSCN(K) dominated area for decades.

Confirming about the incident, NSCN(K) leader Isak Sumi said that there was no casualty in NSCN(K)’s mobile unit. Mr. Sumi also said that the group of Indian Army was probably trying to perform a surgical strike which was successfully foiled by Naga rebels.

