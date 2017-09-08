Stick to your Pretentious Religion-ULFA[I] CS Paresh Asom to Ravi Shankar

Denying spiritual leader Ravi Shankar’s claim and appeals, ULFA[I] Chief-of-Staff Major General Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah asks him to stick to his own work and let them do their own.

This has been an immediate response to a conference named “Strength in Diversity” organized in Guwahati on September 6 to September 7, 2017.

In an email statement sent to media by the outfit today, it said that the arms struggle for a sovereign Assam does not need any form of rehabilitation and the outfit declines the request of the spiritual leader’s again to join the ‘mainstream’ peace talks.

Below is the complete text(unedited) of the statement by ULFA[I] CS Paresh Asom to Ravi Sankar:

From

Major General Paresh Asom

Vice Chairman cum Chief of Staff

United Liberation Front of Asom [Independent]

United Liberation Force of Asom [Independent]

Dated‐08‐09‐2017

To

Mr. Ravi Shankar

Spiritual Leader of India

Your holiness Ravi Shankar,

Respected Spiritual Leader of India Mr. Ravi Shankar on behalf of United Liberation Front of Asom [ULFA‐Independent], I would like to address the issues you have discussed during your press briefing. Firstly the independence of sovereign Asom is the birth right of all indigenous people. A few terms you used in your briefing deeply offended our ideologies.

First of all word ‘rehabilitation’ is strong word to use against our ideologies and principles. Our arms struggle for a sovereign Assam does not need any form of rehabilitation, demanding our mother land which was forcefully occupied by Indian colonists is not an illness or a crime. We have repeatedly shared our concerns about your proposal of peace talks, we released multiple statements stating that we do not want to participate in any forms of peace talks unless the government of India is willing to take the independence of Assam into consideration and practice it in their constitution.

You have repeatedly asked us to join in the false, biased and ridiculous peace talks held by the Indian government. We would like decline your request again to join the ‘mainstream’ peace talks because we only follow the revolutionary stream that will lead to an Independent Asom.

You have raised concerns over our arms struggle, we have picked up arms in order to protect ourselves not to threaten any individual or sovereign nation. Our struggles would not have gained recognition from the colonial government of India or the world if we did not pick up arms for the independence of mother Asom. Our struggles will continue until our ultimate goal is achieved, I urge you not to ask us to lay down our arms in hope of your empty promises.

I suggest you to stick to your pretentious religion and let us continue our journey to freedom.

I wish you a wealthy, healthy and a very peaceful life.

Yours faithfully,

Major General Paresh Asom

Vice Chairman cum Chief of Staff

United Liberation Front of Asom [Independent]

United Liberation Force of Asom [Independent]