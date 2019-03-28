Bangalore South’s BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya’s controversy sparked more outrage when another offensive tweet by Surya was spotted by various users of micro-blogging website Twitter.

The slanderous tweet by Tejasvi Surya on 23 March 2015. In the tweet, Surya made the notorious remark against Arab women.

The archived link of the tweet is here and here.

Before the BJP candidate deletes the tweet, his tweets are being stored in ‘Internet Archive Wayback Machine’ by the media and several Twitter users.

Mr. Surya, who is also General Secretary of Karnataka BJP’s Youth Wing and in Social Media campaign for this Lok Sabha Election, is at the center of controversy as he posted several abusive tweets against Women. Though Surya deleted some of his controversial tweets, his tweets are archived in ‘Internet Archives’.

On selection of Tejasvi Surya as an MP candidate of BJP, Karnataka state Congress criticized the BJP as ‘making of another M K Akbar’.

Tejasvi Surya filed his nomination on 26 March. His selection for the Bangalore South constituency by BJP was a surprise as the party denied ticket to the widow of six-time MP late Ananth Kumar.