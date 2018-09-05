Dikhow river tragedy – Car and bodies rescued by SDRF

GUWAHATI: Following a continuous underwater search operation to locate and rescue the car that fell into the Dikhow river of Sivasagar on September 01, 2018, the SDRF(State Disaster Response Force) today located and rescued the car along with decomposed bodies inside it.

The SDRF team used sonar and magnetometer to search the car. The rescued car was located approx 500 meters from the accident spot.

The Maruti Swift Dzire car with registration no AS-01 BQ-9788 belongs to Haren Bora, who along with his wife, two daughters and mother were in the car when the car met the tragic accident changing its direction from the embankment and fell into the Dikhow river.

The Assam State police, local people, NDRF(National Disaster Response Force) and Diver commandos from Indian army combinedly joined the search operation to rescue the car went missing underwater.