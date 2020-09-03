Hardliner ULFA[I] sends two Senior leaders on retirement

TIMES OF ASSAM
By Times of Assam Bureau
559

Militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam[Independent] today sends two of its senior leaders on retiring with an immediate effect.

In a press release signed by the outfit’s supremo Lt. General Paresh Asom said that the duo has been given retirement as disciplinary action.

The press release reads, Lt. Colonel Samiran Asom alias Samiran Bhuyan and Captain Lakhyajit Asom are given compulsory retirement.

It is to be mentioned that Samiran Asom alias Samiran Bhuyan was promoted to the designation of Assistant Cultural Secretary in November 2011.

