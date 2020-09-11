NIA files chargesheet for Police officer Bhaskar Kalita killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheet for the case of Assam Police SI (Sub-Inspector) Bhaskar Kalita on September 10, 2020, before the Court of Special Judge of NIA in Guwahati.

The chargesheet for the case no RC-09/2018/NIA/GUW names a total 7 ULFA[I] cadres, including the outfit’s Eastern Command’s deputy Asunodoy Asom. The other six are Rupom Asom alias Kanto Bora, Gyan Asom alias Santosh Gogoi, Yangkho Asom alias Joshinta Moran, Tiger Asom alias Bubul Moran, Ghutuk Asom alias Dipankar Borah, and Mamun Dihingia. Another accused Jaan Asom alias Rudreswar Baruah is excluded as he died in September 2018.

All seven ULFA[I] cadres are charged under Sections 120(B), 121, 121A, 122, 302, 307 of IPC (Indian Penal Code), Sections 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39, and 40 of UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act, and Sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

While Tiger Asom, Ghutuk Asom, and Mamun Dihingia are already arrested, Arunodoy Asom, Rupom Asom, Yangkho Asom, and Gyan Asom are named as absconder in the chargesheet.

Bhaskar Kalita was killed in an encounter between ULFA[I] militants and a joint operation team of Assam police and CRPF on May 4, 2018, at Kujupathar village under Bordumsa police station of Tinsukia district. Late Bhaskar Kalita was the Officer-in-Charge of Bordumsa Police Station of Tinsukia district at the time of the killing. The militants snatched away Bhaskar Kalita’s AK-47 rifle after Kalita succumbed to militants’ firing. The ULFA[I] group managed to escape successfully without any casualties of their cadres.