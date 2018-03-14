Sports cum Cultural Festival as Likabali

A Sports cum Cultural Festival was conducted at Chidu Chigo Football ground, Likabali from 26 Feb to 11 Mar 2018. The event was conducted by Lipu, Lika, Liru, Malani, Nilok, Jipu, Gosar and Bali villages of Lower Siang District and 56 Infantry Division as part of Operation SAMARITAN project.

The aim of the event was to provide the people of Lower Siang District an opportunity to exploit their sports potential and to provide a forum for the promotion of local culture and also to enhance the bond between the Indian Army, local population and the civil administration.

A Drawing Competition at Govt Sr Secy School Liru, Run for Fun, SwachhBharat campaign, Tug of War, Dosti Badminton Tournament, Folk dance Competition and Friendship football championship was organized as part of Sports cum Cultural Festival.

The final of football championship was played between JIMAGO football club (A team comprising of players from Jipu, Malini and Gosar) and LIRU football club. JIMAGO FC won the tournament by a score of 2-0. A Military band display and cultural programme were organized during the final event. Prominent military and civilian dignitaries were invited to attend the event.